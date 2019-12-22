Mark Edwin Jensen Sells 4,000 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $79,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,069.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $20.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.32. Lattice Semiconductor Corp has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $21.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $103.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Corp will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LSCC shares. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 20.9% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 42,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 7,322 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 303,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 50,576 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 148.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 253,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 151,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

