Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) Director Argiris Kyriakidis Sells 2,300 Shares

Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) Director Argiris Kyriakidis sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total value of $342,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,808 shares in the company, valued at $864,927.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Argiris Kyriakidis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 12th, Argiris Kyriakidis sold 2,400 shares of Marriott International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.82, for a total value of $347,568.00.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Argiris Kyriakidis sold 1,500 shares of Marriott International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.45, for a total transaction of $212,175.00.

On Monday, November 25th, Argiris Kyriakidis sold 2,100 shares of Marriott International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.75, for a total transaction of $289,275.00.

On Thursday, November 14th, Argiris Kyriakidis sold 1,100 shares of Marriott International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total transaction of $147,631.00.

Marriott International stock opened at $150.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Marriott International Inc has a 12 month low of $100.62 and a 12 month high of $151.55.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 134.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International Inc will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

A number of research firms have commented on MAR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Cowen set a $140.00 target price on shares of Marriott International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Marriott International from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.64.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 14.7% in the third quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in Marriott International by 18.6% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 618.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 27,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 23,757 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,554,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Group raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

