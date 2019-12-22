Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Receives Buy Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their buy rating on shares of Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS MRETF opened at $11.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.24. Martinrea International has a 1 year low of $7.08 and a 1 year high of $11.19.

Get Martinrea International alerts:

Martinrea International Company Profile

Martinrea International Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers aluminum products, including engine blocks, oil pans, cam carriers, camshaft and transmission housings, sub frames, knuckles, control arms, longitudinal and cross members, shock towers, components for electric vehicles, fabrication and modules, and aluminum plates and coils.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Martinrea International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martinrea International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.