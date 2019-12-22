Marvell Technology Group Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 6th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th.

Marvell Technology Group has a dividend payout ratio of 20.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Marvell Technology Group to earn $0.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.9%.

Shares of MRVL opened at $25.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Marvell Technology Group has a 1 year low of $14.34 and a 1 year high of $28.38. The stock has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.96.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The company had revenue of $662.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.94 million. Marvell Technology Group had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. Marvell Technology Group’s revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $265,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,558,363. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $407,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,461,900 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on MRVL. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.28.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

