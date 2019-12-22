Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 133.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.60.

NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB opened at $1.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.68 and a 200 day moving average of $0.89. Matinas BioPharma has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $2.18.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03).

In related news, Director Patrick G. Lepore acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $115,000.00. Also, CFO Keith A. Kucinski acquired 94,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.19 per share, with a total value of $112,455.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Matinas BioPharma by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,997,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,282,000 after buying an additional 1,419,118 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 1,988.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 388,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 369,925 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Matinas BioPharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Matinas BioPharma by 175.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 98,501 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Matinas BioPharma by 297.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 77,274 shares during the period.

Matinas BioPharma Company Profile

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. The company enables the delivery of life-changing medicines using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. Its LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecules, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable.

