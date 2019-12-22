Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Raised to “Neutral” at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) from a sector underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has $15.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MAXR. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $9.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxar Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. TD Securities raised Maxar Technologies from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Maxar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Maxar Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.28.

MAXR opened at $14.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.20 and a 200-day moving average of $8.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Maxar Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.83 and a 1-year high of $14.38.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($1.03). Maxar Technologies had a negative net margin of 45.15% and a negative return on equity of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $479.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($4.88) earnings per share. Maxar Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Maxar Technologies will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is -1.38%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAXR. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,207,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,184,000 after purchasing an additional 883,540 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,212,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,417,000 after buying an additional 266,763 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,775,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,701,000 after acquiring an additional 101,568 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,061,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after acquiring an additional 35,754 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,956,000. 64.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

