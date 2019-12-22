Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $195.88

Shares of Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $195.88 and traded as high as $236.30. Melrose Industries shares last traded at $232.60, with a volume of 15,964,335 shares.

MRO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Melrose Industries from GBX 265 ($3.49) to GBX 260 ($3.42) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Melrose Industries to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 245 ($3.22) to GBX 265 ($3.49) in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Peel Hunt increased their target price on Melrose Industries from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 250 ($3.29) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Investec reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 252.50 ($3.32).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion and a PE ratio of -35.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 227.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 196.20.

About Melrose Industries (LON:MRO)

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air and security, and other industrial businesses. Its Aerospace segment supplies airframe and engine structures, landing gears, specialist technologies, and aftermarket services for commercial and military aircraft. The company's Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and integrates driveline technologies for car manufacturers; and operates as an all-wheel drive systems integrator and electric powertrain systems engineer.

