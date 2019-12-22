Memetic / PepeCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $292,929.00 (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market cap of $292,929.00 and approximately $70.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00065676 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.30 or 0.00600846 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005711 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000194 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000060 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000932 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

Memetic / PepeCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

