Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mercer International Inc. owns and operates a diverse pulp and paper business in the southern German states of Saxony and Thuringia, in the former East Germany. The Company operates it’s pulp business primarily through its subsidiaries, Spezialpapierfabrik Blankenstein GmbH and Zellstof-und Papierfabrik Rosenthal GmbH & Co. KG , and conducts its paper business through another subsidiary, Dresden Papier GmbH. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Mercer International in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub cut Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. TD Securities downgraded Mercer International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shares of Mercer International stock opened at $12.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $798.71 million, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.59. Mercer International has a 1-year low of $9.36 and a 1-year high of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Mercer International had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $383.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Mercer International’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mercer International will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MERC. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the third quarter worth $46,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Mercer International by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mercer International during the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of Mercer International during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mercer International by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 79,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood Kraft (NBSK) pulp in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It produces NBSK pulp primarily from wood chips and pulp logs; carbon neutral or green energy using carbon-neutral bio-fuels, such as black liquor and wood waste; and tall oil for use as a chemical additive and green energy source.

