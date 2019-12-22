Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mereo BioPharma Group PLC is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with rare diseases. The company’s product pipeline includes BPS-804, MPH-966, BCT-197, BGS-649, Navicixizumab and Etigilimab which are in clinical stage. Mereo BioPharma Group PLC is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MREO. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Svb Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

Mereo BioPharma Group stock opened at $1.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.23. Mereo BioPharma Group has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $8.48.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of rare and specialty diseases. Its product candidates include BPS-804, a novel antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of osteogenesis imperfecta; MPH-966, an oral small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BGS-649, an oral aromatase inhibitor for the treatment of hypogonadotropic hypogonadism; and BCT-197, an oral p38 MAP kinase inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat acute exacerbations of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

