Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Metro Bank PLC is a commercial bank which provides banking products and services to retail and institutional customers. The company offers current accounts, loans, mortgages, safe deposit boxes, cash management, private banking and debit and credit cards. Metro Bank PLC is based in London, United Kingdom. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Metro Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. HSBC began coverage on Metro Bank in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of Metro Bank stock opened at $2.68 on Thursday. Metro Bank has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.12.

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

