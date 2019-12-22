Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Given Buy Rating at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets restated their buy rating on shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) in a report published on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $60.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Micron Technology from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.55.

Shares of MU stock opened at $55.06 on Thursday. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $55.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.30.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 17.01%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Patrick J. Byrne sold 23,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total transaction of $1,006,633.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,229,166.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,160,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,527 shares of company stock worth $2,636,490. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 115.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 794 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

