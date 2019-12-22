Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Bank of America

Bank of America reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. Bank of America currently has a $70.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MU. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday. Cascend Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub raised Micron Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Micron Technology from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.55.

MU opened at $55.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $55.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Micron Technology had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,160,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.47, for a total transaction of $120,060.19. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,510,730.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,527 shares of company stock valued at $2,636,490 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MU. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 21.5% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 367,076 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,165,000 after buying an additional 64,996 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,011 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. ACG Wealth increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 12,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,307,000. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

