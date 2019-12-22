Micron Technology’s (MU) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $65.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $55.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Cleveland Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Micron Technology from a neutral rating to a positive rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.55.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $55.06 on Thursday. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $55.93. The firm has a market cap of $60.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Micron Technology had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,160,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick J. Byrne sold 23,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total value of $1,006,633.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,229,166.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,527 shares of company stock worth $2,636,490. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the third quarter worth $47,696,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 201.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,537,875 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $65,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,834 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the third quarter worth $2,765,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 79.4% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 4,264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

