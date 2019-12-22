Mincor Resources (ASX:MCR) Shares Up 3.2%

Mincor Resources NL (ASX:MCR) shares traded up 3.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as A$0.66 ($0.46) and last traded at A$0.65 ($0.46), 471,830 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.63 ($0.45).

The firm has a market cap of $186.38 million and a P/E ratio of -10.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is A$0.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$0.54.

Mincor Resources Company Profile (ASX:MCR)

Mincor Resources NL engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral resources in Australia. It explores for gold, nickel, and copper deposits. The company holds interests in the Durkin North, Miitel/Burnett, and Cassini nickel projects, as well as the Widgiemooltha gold project located in Kambalda, Western Australia.

