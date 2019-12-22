Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

NERV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair began coverage on Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Minerva Neurosciences from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.15.

Shares of NASDAQ NERV opened at $5.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.07. Minerva Neurosciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $8.83.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.01. Research analysts predict that Minerva Neurosciences will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Geoff Race sold 5,826 shares of Minerva Neurosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $41,364.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 210,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,177. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 12,519 shares of company stock worth $88,885 in the last three months. 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the third quarter worth $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Minerva Neurosciences during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Minerva Neurosciences during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Minerva Neurosciences in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Minerva Neurosciences in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia.

