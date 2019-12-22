Mizuho Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB)

Mizuho restated their buy rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SELB. Zacks Investment Research cut Selecta Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.80.

Get Selecta Biosciences alerts:

SELB opened at $2.30 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.72. Selecta Biosciences has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $3.86.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts forecast that Selecta Biosciences will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Selecta Biosciences by 164.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 263,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 668,225 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Selecta Biosciences by 98.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 233,800 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Selecta Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $275,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 7.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,620,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 109,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.55% of the company’s stock.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Selecta Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selecta Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.