Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MODN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Model N from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Model N in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Model N from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Dougherty & Co upped their price target on shares of Model N from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd.

Shares of NYSE MODN opened at $35.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.95 and its 200 day moving average is $26.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.93 and a beta of 0.51. Model N has a 1-year low of $12.98 and a 1-year high of $35.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.15. Model N had a negative return on equity of 29.48% and a negative net margin of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $36.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Model N’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Model N will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Model N news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 16,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $522,135.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 353,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,064,820.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 1,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total transaction of $30,104.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 148,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,395,078.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,062 shares of company stock valued at $927,086 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in shares of Model N by 1,500.0% in the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Model N by 216.5% during the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,459 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Model N in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Model N in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Model N in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. 83.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

