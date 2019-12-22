Mohawk Group (NYSE:MWK) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mohawk Group (NYSE:MWK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mohawk Group Holdings Inc. and subsidiaries is a technology-enabled consumer products company which uses machine learning, natural language processing and data analytics to design, develop, market and sell products. The company operates through online retail channels such as Amazon, eBay and Walmart. It owned and operated brand includes hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. The company sells products in home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. Mohawk Group Holdings Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

MWK opened at $4.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.59. Mohawk Group has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $10.74.

Mohawk Group (NYSE:MWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $40.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.80 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Group during the second quarter valued at $4,557,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its holdings in Mohawk Group by 11.1% in the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 33,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Group in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,825,000.

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States. It offers home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOme, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

