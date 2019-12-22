Morgan Stanley Boosts Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) Price Target to $79.00

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $79.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DNKN has been the subject of a number of other reports. OTR Global raised shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wedbush restated a positive rating on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BTIG Research restated a hold rating on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Dunkin Brands Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.18.

Get Dunkin Brands Group alerts:

Shares of Dunkin Brands Group stock opened at $74.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.64 and its 200-day moving average is $78.75. Dunkin Brands Group has a one year low of $61.69 and a one year high of $84.74.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 38.96% and a net margin of 17.54%. The business had revenue of $355.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Dunkin Brands Group will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Dunkin Brands Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

In other Dunkin Brands Group news, CFO Katherine D. Jaspon sold 15,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.99, for a total value of $1,154,896.02. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNKN. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 529 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,715 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 7.7% in the third quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 2,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

About Dunkin Brands Group

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Dunkin Brands Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunkin Brands Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.