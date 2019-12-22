Morgan Stanley Boosts Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target to $230.00

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $214.00 to $230.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Mcdonald’s from $218.00 to $212.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mcdonald’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $222.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $223.54.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $197.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $148.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $194.50 and its 200-day moving average is $206.65. Mcdonald’s has a 1-year low of $169.04 and a 1-year high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.09% and a negative return on equity of 85.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Mcdonald’s will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $194.12 per share, with a total value of $194,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 88,500 shares in the company, valued at $17,179,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Mulligan purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $193.46 per share, for a total transaction of $251,498.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,034. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 7,380 shares of company stock worth $1,430,223 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

