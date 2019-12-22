Morgan Stanley Boosts Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Price Target to $113.00

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $113.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Yum! Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Cfra downgraded Yum! Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus lowered Yum! Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $112.13.

YUM opened at $100.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.39. Yum! Brands has a twelve month low of $86.42 and a twelve month high of $119.72. The firm has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.46.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.14). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 20.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.00%.

In related news, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $153,657.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 43,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,345,204.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total value of $150,016.23. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 43,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,268,607.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,634 shares of company stock worth $483,139 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth $25,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 567.1% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 207,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,323,000 after acquiring an additional 176,417 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 18.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 58,768 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after acquiring an additional 8,980 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 7.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 176,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,063,000 after acquiring an additional 11,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Yum! Brands by 334.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 170,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,291,000 after purchasing an additional 130,958 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

