Msci (NYSE:MSCI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their buy rating on shares of Msci (NYSE:MSCI) in a research report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Barclays currently has a $290.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MSCI. Zacks Investment Research cut Msci from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $277.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on Msci from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded Msci from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on Msci from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Msci from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $244.56.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $259.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $254.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.48. The company has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 42.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.16. Msci has a 52-week low of $134.28 and a 52-week high of $267.51.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. Msci had a net margin of 39.20% and a negative return on equity of 243.52%. The company had revenue of $394.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Msci will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Msci’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.84%.

In other Msci news, COO Laurent Seyer sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.16, for a total value of $1,536,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 105,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,098,397.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Henry A. Fernandez sold 29,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total value of $7,666,307.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,717,813 shares in the company, valued at $440,842,350.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,873 shares of company stock valued at $13,567,148. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Msci by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,709,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $885,813,000 after purchasing an additional 935,665 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Msci by 1,049.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 642,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,357,000 after buying an additional 586,363 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Msci by 6.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,546,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,563,201,000 after buying an additional 423,160 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Msci by 77.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 760,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,667,000 after acquiring an additional 331,459 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Msci by 40.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,025,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,957,000 after acquiring an additional 296,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

