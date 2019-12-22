M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded M&T Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded M&T Bank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $169.75.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

MTB opened at $169.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. M&T Bank has a 12 month low of $133.78 and a 12 month high of $176.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 13.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank will post 13.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.21%.

In related news, COO Richard S. Gold sold 4,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total value of $693,476.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,596,926.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Darren J. King sold 3,968 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.59, for a total value of $645,157.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,876,744.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,816 shares of company stock valued at $3,977,597 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 355.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 45,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,743,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $317,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 34,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,907,000 after buying an additional 3,727 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. 81.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.