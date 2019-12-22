Nancy Jean Marr Purchases 3,500 Shares of First Keystone Corp. (OTCBB:FKYS) Stock

First Keystone Corp. (OTCBB:FKYS) Director Nancy Jean Marr purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.92 per share, for a total transaction of $80,220.00.

The company has a market cap of $131.22 million, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.15. First Keystone Corp. has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $29.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

First Keystone Company Profile

First Keystone Corporation operates as the holding company for First Keystone Community Bank that provides various banking and related financial services to individual, business, government, and public and institutional customers in Northeastern Pennsylvania market area. The company accepts demand deposits and interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

