Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.66

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc (NYSE:NGVC)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.66 and traded as high as $9.80. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage shares last traded at $9.73, with a volume of 2,087 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $216.22 million, a P/E ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.66.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The specialty retailer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $227.21 million during the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 6.13%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 10,328.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the third quarter worth $178,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 95.9% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 125,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 61,376 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 9.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the third quarter valued at $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.56% of the company’s stock.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC)

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

