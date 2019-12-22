Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) Upgraded to “Sell” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NAV has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Navistar International from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Navistar International from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Navistar International from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Navistar International to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $38.00 target price on shares of Navistar International and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.61.

Shares of NYSE:NAV opened at $29.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.18. Navistar International has a 12 month low of $21.32 and a 12 month high of $39.52.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Navistar International had a negative return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Navistar International will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Navistar International during the second quarter worth $37,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Navistar International by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Navistar International during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Navistar International during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Navistar International in the 3rd quarter worth $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

About Navistar International

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

