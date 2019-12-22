Nebula AI (NBAI) Market Cap Achieves $588,792.00

Nebula AI (CURRENCY:NBAI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. One Nebula AI token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including DDEX, CoinBene and IDEX. Nebula AI has a market capitalization of $588,792.00 and $18.00 worth of Nebula AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nebula AI has traded down 12.8% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nebula AI Profile

Nebula AI is a token. It launched on April 2nd, 2018. Nebula AI’s total supply is 4,875,213,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,254,943,205 tokens. The official website for Nebula AI is www.nebula-ai.com. Nebula AI’s official Twitter account is @nebula_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nebula AI

Nebula AI can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, CoinBene and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebula AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebula AI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nebula AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

