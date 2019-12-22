Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $75.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Energy Industries presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $70.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.71 and its 200-day moving average is $56.77. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1 year low of $38.74 and a 1 year high of $72.26.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $175.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.03 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Yuval Wasserman sold 6,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $396,930.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,656,100.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEIS. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 280.0% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. 99.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

