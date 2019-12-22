Nemaura Medical (OTCMKTS:NMRD) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Nemaura Medical Inc (OTCMKTS:NMRD) rose 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.63 and last traded at $3.52, approximately 11,704 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 7,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.34.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.87 and its 200 day moving average is $1.09.

Nemaura Medical (OTCMKTS:NMRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Nemaura Medical (OTCMKTS:NMRD)

Nemaura Medical, Inc is a holding company. The Company owns a diagnostic medical device company specializing in discovering, developing and commercializing specialty medical devices. The Company’s focus is on the development of a continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) device, which consists of a disposable patch containing a sensor, and a non-disposable miniature electronic watch with a re-chargeable power source.

