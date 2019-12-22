New Home (NYSE:NWHM) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of New Home (NYSE:NWHM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of New Home stock opened at $4.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $94.05 million, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.28. New Home has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $7.38.

Get New Home alerts:

New Home (NYSE:NWHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $165.62 million for the quarter. New Home had a positive return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 3.13%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NWHM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in New Home by 2,056.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 64,956 shares during the period. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Home in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of New Home in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Gratia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of New Home in the 2nd quarter worth $829,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of New Home in the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

About New Home

The New Home Company Inc, a homebuilder, focuses on the design, construction, and sale of homes. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Fee Building. It builds and sells homes in metropolitan areas of California and Arizona, including Southern California, the San Francisco Bay area, metro Sacramento, and the greater Phoenix area.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for New Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.