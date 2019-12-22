Nike (NYSE:NKE) Given a $112.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Nike (NYSE:NKE) has been given a $112.00 price objective by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Nike in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $82.50 price objective for the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Nike from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Nike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.02.

Nike stock opened at $99.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $157.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.01. Nike has a fifty-two week low of $68.08 and a fifty-two week high of $101.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.49.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 50.42% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Nike will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nike news, CFO Andrew Campion sold 122,874 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total value of $11,303,179.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $15,435,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,046,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,407,042. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 592,374 shares of company stock valued at $54,907,589 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Nike by 4.7% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,145,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $935,594,000 after acquiring an additional 504,108 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 3.5% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 6,563 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 8.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,478 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 1.8% in the second quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 128,262 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Nike by 16.6% during the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

