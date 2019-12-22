Nike (NYSE:NKE) Rating Reiterated by Piper Jaffray Companies

Nike (NYSE:NKE)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $110.00 price target on the footwear maker’s stock, up from their previous price target of $101.00. Piper Jaffray Companies’ target price points to a potential upside of 10.04% from the company’s current price. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Nike’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Nike from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Nike from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.02.

NKE opened at $99.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.83. Nike has a 12 month low of $68.08 and a 12 month high of $101.40.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 50.42% and a net margin of 11.21%. Nike’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Nike will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Elliott Hill sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $8,325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $15,435,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,046,040 shares in the company, valued at $191,407,042. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 592,374 shares of company stock worth $54,907,589. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NKE. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Nike by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,145,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $935,594,000 after acquiring an additional 504,108 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg lifted its position in Nike by 3.5% during the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 6,563 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Nike by 8.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,478 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nike by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 128,262 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,768,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Nike by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

