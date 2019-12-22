NIKON CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Lowered to “Hold” at Nomura

Nomura lowered shares of NIKON CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:NINOY) to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NINOY. ValuEngine upgraded NIKON CORP/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut NIKON CORP/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 14th.

OTCMKTS NINOY opened at $12.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.53. NIKON CORP/ADR has a one year low of $11.78 and a one year high of $17.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.28.

NIKON CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:NINOY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. NIKON CORP/ADR had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Research analysts predict that NIKON CORP/ADR will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Nikon Corporation manufactures and sells optical instruments in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Imaging Products Business, Precision Equipment Business, and Healthcare Business. The Imaging Products Business segment develops, manufacture, sells and service of digital cameras-interchangeable lens type, interchangeable lenses and compact digital cameras, and other products.

