Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies

Equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on LASR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nlight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nlight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Nlight from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LASR opened at $19.60 on Friday. Nlight has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $26.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.58. The stock has a market cap of $752.92 million, a PE ratio of 1,994.00 and a beta of 2.43.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $43.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.92 million. Nlight had a return on equity of 0.09% and a net margin of 0.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Nlight will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $500,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,369,026.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Martinsen sold 24,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.45, for a total transaction of $4,967,302.25. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,243 shares of company stock valued at $5,814,562. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Nlight in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Nlight in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Nlight by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nlight in the 2nd quarter valued at $335,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Nlight in the 2nd quarter valued at $176,000. 81.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers used in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets. The company also produces optical fiber products. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturer primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, Germany, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

