Nomura Increases Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $45.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price raised by Nomura from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Nomura currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $65.00 price target on Micron Technology and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.55.

Micron Technology stock opened at $55.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $60.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.96. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $55.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 17.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.47, for a total value of $120,060.19. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 72,431 shares in the company, valued at $3,510,730.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,160,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,527 shares of company stock valued at $2,636,490. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MU. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,370,753 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,831,377,000 after buying an additional 717,819 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 56.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,459,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,136,847,000 after acquiring an additional 10,672,909 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 8.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,355,786 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $515,401,000 after acquiring an additional 986,786 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 154.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,735,914 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $375,709,000 after acquiring an additional 5,905,239 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 180.9% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,431,167 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $248,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

