NVR (NYSE:NVR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3,563.14

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3,563.14 and traded as high as $3,817.31. NVR shares last traded at $3,816.00, with a volume of 2,005 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NVR shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NVR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NVR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of NVR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4,150.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of NVR from $3,725.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,799.83.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3,689.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,566.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 4.73.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The construction company reported $56.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $51.52 by $4.59. NVR had a return on equity of 41.69% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $48.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 215.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NVR news, insider Jeffrey D. Martchek sold 932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,805.64, for a total value of $3,546,856.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,855 shares in the company, valued at $18,476,382.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,807.24, for a total transaction of $5,493,847.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,282,261.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,692 shares of company stock worth $78,100,018 in the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the 3rd quarter valued at $20,428,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of NVR by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,844 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in NVR during the 3rd quarter worth $2,602,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in NVR during the 3rd quarter worth $2,665,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NVR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,461,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

