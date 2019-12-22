Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $36.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Obseva from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Obseva in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Obseva from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Obseva from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Obseva from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Obseva currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:OBSV opened at $3.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.05 and its 200 day moving average is $8.15. Obseva has a 12-month low of $2.37 and a 12-month high of $15.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.19. Analysts forecast that Obseva will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Obseva by 263.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Obseva by 358.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Obseva during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Obseva by 7.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Obseva by 54.2% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 40,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Obseva

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to enhance clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing in vitro fertilization; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a, or PGF2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of gestational age.

