Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Coverage Initiated at Mizuho

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on OHI. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a hold rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $44.50 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.87.

Shares of OHI opened at $42.53 on Thursday. Omega Healthcare Investors has a one year low of $33.39 and a one year high of $45.01. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.01.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $199.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.26 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 38.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Michael Ritz sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,485 shares in the company, valued at $230,370. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OHI. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.6% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 10,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.5% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.5% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

