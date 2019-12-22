OMNOVA Solutions (NYSE:OMN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

OMNOVA Solutions (NYSE:OMN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded OMNOVA Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. OMNOVA Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.96.

Shares of OMNOVA Solutions stock opened at $10.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.11 and its 200-day moving average is $9.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.47 million, a PE ratio of 42.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50. OMNOVA Solutions has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $10.14.

OMNOVA Solutions (NYSE:OMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. OMNOVA Solutions had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $192.40 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that OMNOVA Solutions will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its stake in OMNOVA Solutions by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of OMNOVA Solutions by 276.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,552 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 6,283 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in OMNOVA Solutions by 40.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,770 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new position in OMNOVA Solutions during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in OMNOVA Solutions during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

About OMNOVA Solutions

OMNOVA Solutions Inc provides specialty solutions and performance materials for various commercial, industrial, and residential end uses in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its Specialty Solutions segment designs, develops, produces, and markets specialty products for use in various applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings; nonwovens used in hygiene products, filtration, and construction; drilling additives for oil and gas drilling, cementing, and fracking; elastomeric modification of plastic casings and hoses used in household, industrial products, and automobiles; tapes and adhesives; sports surfaces; textile finishes; commercial building refurbishment; new construction; residential cabinets; flooring; ceiling tiles; furnishings; manufactured housing; health care patient; common area furniture; and various industrial films applications.

