Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Orthofix Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $71.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

NASDAQ:OFIX opened at $46.27 on Friday. Orthofix Medical has a 52-week low of $39.75 and a 52-week high of $74.44. The company has a market cap of $888.15 million, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.81.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $113.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.83 million. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 6.81% and a positive return on equity of 9.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Orthofix Medical will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Matricaria acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.27 per share, with a total value of $845,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 133,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,655,726. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Orthofix Medical by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,093 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 22,190 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Orthofix Medical by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,738 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,822 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical Inc, a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and therapies worldwide. It operates through four segments: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, Biologics, and Orthofix Extremities. The Bone Growth Therapies segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion and are indicated as treatment to enhance fusion success rates in cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal appendicular fractures.

