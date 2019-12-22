Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

OTIC has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Otonomy in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Otonomy from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Otonomy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.25.

OTIC opened at $2.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 6.66. Otonomy has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $3.15. The company has a market cap of $76.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.40.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.31 million. Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 72.06% and a negative net margin of 6,516.78%. As a group, analysts predict that Otonomy will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIC. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Otonomy by 5.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 125,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 6,044 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Otonomy by 4.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 150,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP increased its position in shares of Otonomy by 8.0% during the second quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 194,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 14,329 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Otonomy by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 844,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 8,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,176,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

Otonomy Company Profile

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Ménière's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a proprietary formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

