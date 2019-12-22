Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $5.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.63 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTLK opened at $1.15 on Friday. Outlook Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $10.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.67.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Outlook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Outlook Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.79.

Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibody for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic bevacizumab product candidate that is in first clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

