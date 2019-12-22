PACIFIC INSURAN/Shs H Vtg 1.00 (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) Shares Up 2.1%

PACIFIC INSURAN/Shs H Vtg 1.00 (OTCMKTS:CHPXF)’s stock price traded up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.90 and last traded at $3.90, 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 10,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.82.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.86.

About PACIFIC INSURAN/Shs H Vtg 1.00 (OTCMKTS:CHPXF)

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and life insurance; asset management; and pension and annuity products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Life Insurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Other Businesses segments.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for PACIFIC INSURAN/Shs H Vtg 1.00 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACIFIC INSURAN/Shs H Vtg 1.00 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.