Paychex’s (PAYX) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $84.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Paychex’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.33 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Argus restated a buy rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Paychex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Paychex from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a market perform rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.88.

Paychex stock opened at $85.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.17. Paychex has a fifty-two week low of $61.32 and a fifty-two week high of $88.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.06.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $990.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.26 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Paychex will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 31,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $2,704,063.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,806 shares in the company, valued at $30,787,717.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela A. Joseph sold 22,339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $1,900,155.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,950.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,256 shares of company stock valued at $5,707,113 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 58.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 52,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,369,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management boosted its holdings in Paychex by 4.7% during the third quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 3,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Paychex by 91.9% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

