Payfair Hits Market Cap of $5,944.00 (PFR)

Payfair (CURRENCY:PFR) traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 22nd. In the last seven days, Payfair has traded 25.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Payfair has a market cap of $5,944.00 and approximately $351.00 worth of Payfair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Payfair token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Fatbtc and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013936 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00186700 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.75 or 0.01202199 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00026429 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00121204 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Payfair Token Profile

Payfair’s genesis date was November 27th, 2017. Payfair’s total supply is 40,445,013 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,305,412 tokens. The Reddit community for Payfair is /r/payfair and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Payfair’s official Twitter account is @payfairio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Payfair is payfair.io.

Buying and Selling Payfair

Payfair can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Payfair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Payfair should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Payfair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

