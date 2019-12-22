Paypoint (LON:PAY) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $945.22

Paypoint plc (LON:PAY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $945.22 and traded as high as $1,028.00. Paypoint shares last traded at $1,002.00, with a volume of 108,690 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have commented on PAY. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Paypoint in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,110 ($14.60) price target on shares of Paypoint in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Paypoint has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,153.67 ($15.18).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 957.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 944.78. The company has a market capitalization of $684.95 million and a P/E ratio of 15.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 21 ($0.28) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Paypoint’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.74%.

Paypoint Company Profile (LON:PAY)

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Romania, North America, and France. The company offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles and prepaid debit card top-ups, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, broadband, and receipt advertising.

