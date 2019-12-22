PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on PNNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. PennantPark Investment presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.25.

Get PennantPark Investment alerts:

NASDAQ:PNNT opened at $6.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.30. The firm has a market cap of $441.16 million, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.12. PennantPark Investment has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $7.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The asset manager reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $27.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 109.09%.

In related news, CEO Arthur H. Penn purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.17 per share, with a total value of $98,720.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 193,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,339.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 2,255.0% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 515.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,541 shares during the period. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.07% of the company’s stock.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.