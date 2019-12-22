Pennon Group plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Pennon Group plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

PEGRF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised Pennon Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup lowered Pennon Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Pennon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Pennon Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PEGRF opened at $13.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.94. Pennon Group has a 12-month low of $8.39 and a 12-month high of $13.40.

About Pennon Group

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

