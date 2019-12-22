People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

PBCT has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens began coverage on People’s United Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an equal weight rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of People’s United Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of People’s United Financial stock opened at $16.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.00. People’s United Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $18.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.39 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 23.32%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director George P. Carter sold 15,000 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total transaction of $252,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,044.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John P. Barnes sold 32,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total transaction of $555,083.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,246,632.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 414,912 shares of company stock worth $10,339,781 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in People’s United Financial during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 706.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 1,653.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in People’s United Financial by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

